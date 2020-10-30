Police and paramedics feared a teen had been knocked over when she was found lying intoxicated in a hedgerow.

Ffion Davies, of Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly in a public place when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 27.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Davies was found fast asleep in Clay Lane, Haverfordwest, at 9pm on September 29.

“This lady was lying in a hedgerow, apparently under the influence of alcohol and prescribed drugs.

“There was a suggestion that she may have been hit by a car, but it turned out this was not the case, she was lying there because she was intoxicated and had been taking Valium.”

Davies was described as ‘up and down' when she came around and spoke to officers, crying one minute and ‘excitable’ the next.

She arrested and told the officers she had consumed Valium, vodka, two bottles of wine and had smoked cannabis.

Davies became abusive when her mother arrived, and stated she was going to kill her sister.

A police officer was kicked by Davies when she was taken to the police station, after she argued about having her handcuffs kept on.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “For no reason, out of the blue, she just kicked the officer in her legs, at least twice.

“The defendant had had her shoes removed, so fortunately the impact was obviously less.”

Tom Lloyd, defending, said Davies, 19, was of completely clean character, and was taking a ‘plethora of medication’ for her issues, which was under review.

He added that the incident was out of character.

“She says she is sorry about the incident and apologies to the officer. She is mortified to be before the court today.

“Losing her clean character will have a huge impact on her.”

Mr Lloyd said Davies caught the officer when she lashed out in pain, as she suffered from a shoulder injury following a car accident.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge and ordered Davies to pay £289 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.