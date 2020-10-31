A drug-driver has been banned from the road for three years.
Ashley Large, of Gwilliam Court, Pembroke, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving while over the controlled drug limit at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 27.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police officers suspected Large was under the influence of drugs, as she appeared ‘drowsy’ when her Vauxhall Adam was stopped on Orange Way, Pembroke, on May 1.
She was found to have cocaine and Benzoylecgonine, a break-down product of the drug, in her blood.
David Elvy, defending, said Large, 24, had been going though a difficult time when the offence occurred.
“Unfortunately, she turned to drugs.”
He added: “It was a routine stop, so there were no aggravating features.”
The court heard Large was already subject to a lengthy driving disqualification.
Magistrates banned Large from driving for three years and ordered her to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
