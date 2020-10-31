Blood was spat about a police van by a Herbrandson man who felt he was being ‘unfairly treated’.

Deiniol Douglas Owens, of Havens Park, Herbrandston, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 27.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecutor, said Owens began spitting after he was arrested for an unrelated matter, which was not proceeded with, on August 14.

“He was put into the rear of the police van and continued to spit. He was bleeding as well, so he was spitting blood over the walls and floor of the van.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Owens, 28, had pleaded guilty to the offence at the first opportunity, and had offered to clean the vehicle.

He added Owens had suffered a bloody nose following an earlier argument, which had led to him being pushed into a road where he was nearly run over.

Mr Webb said: “Officers attended and he was upset and felt he was being harshly treated.

“He had blood in his mouth, and he was trying to clear his mouth. He did offer to clean the van.”

Mr Webb added: “He apologises to the officers for his behaviour and having to clean up his mess.”

Magistrates fined Owens £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “This was an unpleasant incident.”