A driver had a lucky escape when his car was struck by a train as he ventured onto a ‘dangerous’ level crossing.

Andrew Hardwick, of Ashgrove, Templeton, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 27.

The court heard that his Seat Ibiza was hit by a train as he used the Llanion level crossing in Pembroke Dock on March 9.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, said: “This gentleman drove across Llanion level crossing when the train was coming and the train clipped the back of his vehicle.

“He was very lucky he was not a second or two behind, or he could have been t-boned by the train and could have been killed.”

Mr Pritchard-Jones added that visibility was poor at the crossing, and the onus was on drivers to take care to make sure nothing was coming.

David Elvy, defending, said the junction was considered a dangerous one, and there were plans to re-route the road.

“The view is obstructed until right at the last moment. The train was travelling at about 9mph when the collision took place.”

Mr Elvy added that Hardwick’s damaged vehicle had now been repaired.

“It is a crossing that can catch out the unwary. There are no gates or warning lights.”

The court heard Hardwick, 56, had a clean driving licence.

Magistrates imposed four penalty points on Hardwick’s licence and fined him £93. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.