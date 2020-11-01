A drug-drive charge has been denied.
Ryan Martin Wilkins, of Outram Avenue, Long Lawford, Warwickshire, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 28.
Wilkins, 24, pleaded not guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit.
It is alleged that he drove a Vauxhall Astra on the A40 at Penblewin, while over the controlled drug limit on May 16.
The case was adjourned to Swansea Magistrates Court on December 1 for a case management hearing, and Wilkins was released on unconditional bail.
