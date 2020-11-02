A Cilgerran woman has been banned from the road for a year after admitting drink-driving.
Lynne Vera Morgan, of Cilgerran, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 27.
The court heard that Morgan drove a Peugeot on High Street, Cilgerran, on September 10, with 48mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Morgan consumed alcohol before leaving home and after parking up, and had driven to her local shop to buy items including wine and vodka.
Tom Lloyd, defending, said Morgan, 55, was of clean character.
“She expresses her remorse through me this afternoon.”
Magistrates banned Morgan from driving for a year and fined her £115.
She was ordered to pay £119 in costs and a surcharge.
Morgan expressed her ‘sincere apologies’ the bench.
