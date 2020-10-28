THE Neyland and Johnston GP is currently running a limited service after a small number of administrative staff tested positive for coronavirus.
Patients registered with the practice who need to see a GP or nurse in person should contact the surgery on the usual number and appropriate arrangements will be put in place.
The service is being run with support from neighbouring practices and Hywel Dda University Health Board.
Both Neyland Surgery and Johnston Surgery are closed temporarily for a decontamination deep clean.
The practice is working very closely with Public Health Wales and Hywel Dda University Health Board to reinstate services as quickly as possible. Patients requiring a prescription are asked to contact their regular pharmacy in the first instance to arrange a temporary supply.
Jill Paterson, Director of Primary Care, Community and Long Term Care for Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “We understand this is a worrying time for people and we want to reassure patients, staff and the public that all the appropriate contact tracing and infection control arrangements are in place to protect patients and staff.”
The Health Board added: “Please remember, if you need to go out, keep your distance (2 metres), wash your hands regularly and wear a face covering where required.”