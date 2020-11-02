A pub customer became aggressive after staff asked him to wear a mask.
Colin Smith, of Market Street, Whitland, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 27.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Smith, 35, was playing pool without wearing a mask in a Haverfordwest pub at 3.15pm on October 1.
He was asked several times to put on a face-covering and became abusive towards staff.
Smith then put £15 into a gambling machine and walked away, which meant that others could not use it, and became aggressive when approached.
Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He went to grab the barman by the arm. Other customers stood up as they thought he might kick off.”
Smith became loud and aggressive, hit chairs with his hand and swore at the barman.
A member of staff called the police and asked an elderly customer to move because she feared Smith’s behaviour could escalate.
Smith, who represented himself, said: “I apologise for using bad language in a public place. I am sorry.”
Magistrates ordered Smith to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
