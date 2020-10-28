THE founder of the bereavement charity 2 Wish Upon A Star, Rhian Mannings, has been recognised by the Pride of Britain awards.

The charity supports families who have lost children and young adults aged 25 or under.

Rhian, who was also awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours list and brought up in Neyland, has been awarded the special recognition award in appreciation of the work she has done since founding the charity eight years ago.

The details of how Rhian actually received her award are being kept secret until the Pride of Britain programme is aired on ITV at 9pm on November 1, but needless to say it was a massive surprise for Rhian and her children Holly and Isaac.

Rhian said: “I am so overwhelmed and honoured to be given this award. All I have done is set up a charity to try and make sure that no one goes through what we did when George passed away.

“You never get over the loss of your child and families need to know there is long term support in place for to help them through the grieving process. Families need support immediately after such loss. They need to have a point of contact if they have questions and a friendly ear to listen. That is what we try to do at 2 Wish.”

The charity was set up by Rhian after she and her husband Paul experienced the heartache of losing their baby son George. They left the hospital heartbroken, confused and bewildered with no support. Five days later, Paul took his own life.

Rhian added: “This award is not just for me but for the whole 2 Wish team who work hard day in day out to support families in Wales who find themselves dealing with the most terrible grief.

“2020 has been one of the most challenging one for many of us, but for charities in particular. Our supporters have rallied and kept us going through some very difficult times, but being awarded an MBE in January and now this Pride of Britain award is a testament to the hard work, dedication and support of all of those people who have been with us through thick and thin. I can’t thank you enough.”

2 Wish Upon a Star supports anyone affected by the sudden and unexpected death of a child or young person aged 25 and under in Wales. It provides immediate bereavement support, as well as ongoing aftercare services including counselling, alternative therapies, play therapy, support groups, residential weekends and monthly events.

The charity works with every health board in Wales and is supported by every police force. There are now immediate support pathways in place in every Emergency Unit and Critical Care Unit. It also works with every coroner, mortuary, organ donation team and Wales Air Ambulance to make sure no family is missed.

More than 800 families and over 3,695 individuals have received support from 2 Wish since 2015.