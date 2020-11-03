Brandishing a blade at his brother-in-law led to a Pembroke man losing his business.

Adam Wellesley Cumine, of Lower Lamphey Road, pleaded guilty to assault and two charges of possession of a knife in a public place when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 27.

The court heard that Cumine, 43, went to confront his sister’s partner in Ambleston on May 1, after hearing he had been ‘brusque’ with his wife the previous day, when she walked in while he was on a work conference call.

He grabbed the victim and there was a scuffle before pair were separated by his parents.

Cumine then pulled out a sheath knife and brandished it in the air towards the victim, while shouting: “If you speak to my wife like that again I will kill you.”

His sister was so upset that she fainted.

The victim sustained bruises and scratches and stated the assault left him feeling unsafe in his own home.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said there had been animosity within the family after the victim and Cumine’s sister bought her parents’ house.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “It is an aggravating feature that he made threats with the knife after being separated by his parents.”

He added: “This gentleman was in his own home when a man came in and threatened him with a knife. That would clearly be a frightening experience for anyone.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Cumine and his family had experienced ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’ since the incident, as his child suffered serious injury after falling off a bike, and a close relative was seriously ill.

He added Cumine’s company, which worked with youngsters and had employed 19 people, had been forced to fold as a result of the incident.

“He has lost his employment and his company as a knock-on effect of this incident.”

“Mr Cumine completely accepts losing his temper, which was 100 per cent out of character.

“This incident was a one-off.”

Mr Webb said Cumine, who was of clean character, had the knife with him because he had been working on the farm, and had an old lock-knife in his vehicle.

Magistrates sentenced Cumine to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, with 300 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £341 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

An 18-month restraining order was imposed prohibiting him from contacting the victim.