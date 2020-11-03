A 41 year-old has denied drink-driving in Haverfordwest.
Terrance Paul John, of Mysydd Road, Landore, Swansea, pleaded not guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 27.
It is alleged that John, 41, drove a Vauxhall Vectra on Cartlett Road, Haverfordwest, while more than double the drink-drive limit on October 4.
John was released on unconditional bail to attend a case management hearing at Swansea Magistrates Court on December 4.
