SOLAR panels to reduce energy costs are on the cards for Fishguard’s Theatr Gwaun.
The Theatr Gwaun Community Trust has applied for just over £15,000 from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority sustainable development fund (SDF) so 20kW of solar panels can be installed with the potential to generate £2,000 worth of electricity a year.
The combined theatre, cinema and events venue states it has a high electricity consumption with its digital projector, lighting, heating and other factors costing around £5,000 a year.
Work to reduce energy consumption is underway and its plan for solar panels on the south facing theatre roof, at a total cost of £22,472, could reduce consumption by 50 per cent.
The application is recommended for approval by officers and SDF committee is reminded that although Theatr Gwaun is not in the national park itself, it is the only theatre in north Pembrokeshire and serves the communities of the national park.
It will discuss the application on Wednesday, November 4.
