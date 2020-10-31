MORE plans for seaweed farming on the Pembrokeshire coast are underway, this time on the north Pembrokeshire coast.
Car-y-Mor (For the Love of the Sea Ltd) has applied for sustainable development funding of £24,900 for an 18 month trial of “restorative ocean farms for the production of seaweed and shellfish” at Ramsey Sound.
Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s sustainable development fund committee will discuss this latest £50,000 project which involves farming seeded seaweed lines and native oysters with stock performance and environmental factors to be monitored for 18 months in order for future farms to duplicate or change processes on November 4.
A report to committee states that the organisation is a community benefit society and it has five-year licences for two trial farms in the Ramsey Sound, off the St Davids peninsula, with Dr Sara Barrento of Swansea University on hand to oversee the work.
A report on carbon removed on the farms and potential future use for reducing carbon will be presented to the National Park at the end of the project.
The “exciting innovative project” is supported by some national and local organisations, a report adds, with officers recommending its grant application being approved following changes to the organisation which has appointed new directors, and moved away from only involving members of the same family.
In September a marine licence was granted for a seaweed farm off the Tenby coastline.