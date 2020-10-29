A MAN 'S lockdown trip to Pembrokeshire from the Midlands to repair his girlfriend's car was one of the many which were stalled by police making checks on the A477 earlier this year.
John Harford, 48, of Archer Road, Birmingham has been ordered to pay a total of £811 by Llanelli magistrates for non-essential travel.
He was fined £660 with £85 costs and a £60 surcharge.
He was charged with travelling away from his home area to Pembrokeshire on May 16 to fix his girlfriend's car and without any other reasonable excuse for being in the location. Police stopped him as he drove through Llanteg.
The case was found proved on October 22 under the single justice procedure.
