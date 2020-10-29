THERE will be a new look and more opportunities than ever at this year's Pembrokeshire Funding Fair.

Being run by PAVS (Pembrokeshire Association for Voluntary Services) online next month, the event will enable community and voluntary groups to find funding and support.

The PAVS Virtual Funding Fair 2020 will take place via Zoom from Monday November 16 to Friday November 20.

Free places can be booked on sessions commencing at 10am and 1.30pm each day, where local and national funders will share information and answer questions.

PAVS will open the event on the Monday morning, setting the scene and outlining funds that it administers.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority will describe the new-look Sustainable Development Fund (SDF) - not to be missed by groups planning renewable energy measures for community buildings or by sustainable transport schemes.

The Port of Milford Haven will conclude the morning session with an outline of its funding and community support initiatives.

The afternoon session will include information on Pembrokeshire County Council’s Enhancing Pembrokeshire grant and a funding update from Sport Pembrokeshire.

The week’s programme includes the National Lottery’s Community Fund; Welsh Government providing an update on the Community Facilities Programme; WCVA outlining the Voluntary Services Recovery Fund, Landfill and Social Inclusion funds.

Localgiving will offer a digital slant on effective fundraising, while Wales Co-operative Centre will outline a range of support for developing successful social enterprises.

Members of the PAVS Third Sector Support Team will be present throughout the week, helping participants log in to the ZOOM sessions and responding to enquiries. As part of the funding advice service, they will provide follow up information, further guidance on appropriate funds and feedback on draft applications.

To view the week’s programme of free online funding talks and to book places, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/ and search for PAVS Virtual Funding Fair.

Once the booking is received, participants will receive the Zoom sign-in details.

For more information, e-mail development@pavs.org.uk