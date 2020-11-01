MAKING two Pembrokeshire islands more sustainable with improved water systems and solar panels could be given a funding boost by the National Park.
Lighthouse water system improvements on Skokholm are required along with a UV sterilisation system and solar panel upgrade at Skomer costing around £18,500.
Wildlife Trust South and West Wales and its Sustainable Pembrokeshire Islands has made an application to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authoirty’s sustainable development fund (SDF) for £14,840 towards its plan, due for consideration on November 4.
On Skokholm staff and volunteers stay in the lighthouse in basic accommodation and no existing hot water system but there are solar hot water panels in good condition that just need a new pump and pipework to get working again.
On Skomer, the application adds, there is accommodation for up to eight people at one time with drinking water from a spring, but requires boiling before use resulting in high usage of bottled propane gas.
The aim is to improve solar collection and storage so generator usage can be reduced, saving on propane, diesel for transporting it and single use plastics by filtering water instead of buying bottles.
The new solar panels for Skomer have a 30 year lifespan with the existing ones over 15 years old and inefficient.