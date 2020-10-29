ITV Wales weather presenter Ruth Dodsworth meets some sunny-natured creatures in Pembrokeshire on screen tonight, Thursday October 29.
In her role as presenter of Coast & Country, Ruth makes a visit to Pembrokeshire Llamas who shot to world-wide fame earlier this year for their lockdown delivery service.
Ruth can be seen joining in a llama trek in the countryside around Rhydwilym, near Llandissilio, and talking to the herd's owner, Matt Yorke.
The lovely llamas' tv appearances have included ITV's This Morning and news footage around the globe.
"The llamas seem to love the cameras - us humans less so," said Matt.
*Coast & Country is on ITV Wales at 7.30pm tonight, Thursday October 29
