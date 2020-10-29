PEMBROKESHIRE residents can get access to thousands of books, audio books and magazines thanks to the e-Library.

Libraries across Pembrokeshire might be closed currently, but the service is always open with a range of online resources.

The e-Library provides library members with free access to thousands of e-books, e-audio books, e-magazines and much more.

You can browse a huge selection of e-book and e-audio book titles, and download them straight to your device to enjoy at home with BorrowBox.

Members can choose from a variety of fiction and non-fiction categories, for both adults and children, as well as searching for the newest releases, most popular downloads and local interest titles.

BorrowBox continues to be a huge hit with customers, with 9,659 e-book loans and 10,570 e-audio book loans recorded in the past six months.

The e-Library also has thousands of e-comics to explore, from Disney and Marvel classics, to Halo and Hellboy.

The popular Ancestry Library Edition, normally only available at local libraries, is available to members at home during the current closures.

ProQuest have enhanced access to the popular resource for a limited period, so there’s never been a better time to research your family tree.

Non-members can access the 24/7 e-Library by joining online with a temporary membership to Pembrokeshire Libraries.

Go to www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-and-culture and select ‘Join the Library’, then complete the online form to receive a temporary library number, which will need to be activated via the e-mail link provided.

Once libraries reopen to the public, customers who joined online can visit with their temporary library number and a form of identification to obtain full membership, and enjoy all that Pembrokeshire Libraries have to offer.

To access the 24/7 e-Library, log on to www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-and-culture and select ‘24/7 e-Library’.

For enquiries about your library account, including joining online, please e-mail pembrokeshirelibrariesnews@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

For more information on the latest e-resources, including new releases and monthly charts, visit the Pembrokeshire Libraries Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PembrokeshireLibraryService