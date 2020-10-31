THE contractor tasked with the demolition of a secondary school in Haverfordwest will also build its replacement.
Morgan Sindall Construction and Infrastructure Ltd is set to be awarded the contract for the new Haverfordwest High VC School and leisure provision at next week’s cabinet meeting.
The £48.7million 21st Century Schools-funded project includes a £4.6million “state-of-the-art leisure provision” at the Prendergast site, which will be funded by Pembrokeshire County Council.
The financial details of the construction contract are not included in the report to cabinet on November 2 as it is considered exempt information.
Cabinet is asked to approve delegated power to the director of community services Dr Steven Jones to award the contract once ministerial approval of the ‘full business case’ is received from Welsh Government.
The report adds that the approval is being sought prior to the Welsh Government decision to “mitigate any potential delay to the delivery programme and additional costs associated with the mobile village hire on the Portfield site".
