THERE will be a short service of remembrance in Milford Haven on Sunday, November 8.
Wreaths will also be laid at the cenotaph, but this will be done by invitation only to comply with Welsh government guidelines regarding Covid-19.
Members of the public and representatives from local organisations can lay wreaths at the Cenotaph any time after 11:30 am on Sunday, November 8, and during Remembrance week.
Wreaths can be obtained from the Milford Haven branch of the Royal British Legion.
Town councillors discussed the ceremony at the meeting on Monday, October 26, and stated if they would be attending.
All councillors will be invited but Cllr Alun Byrne suggested that a representative from the Town Council should attend to allow for other organisations to be present.