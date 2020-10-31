POPULAR S4C drama Un Bore Merched/Keeping Faith returns to TV screens today (Sunday November 1)

This will be the third and final series of the acclaimed programme - filmed largely in Carmarthenshire - which has boosted sales of the yellow mac as worn by the lead character, Faith Howells, as well as boosting world-wide interest in the county.

Viewers across the globe have been treated to some breathtaking Carmarthenshire scenes, including Laugharne, Llansteffan and Pendine, since the show started in 2018.

The former courthouse in Guildhall Square in Carmarthen was also largely featured in series one with the home of the main character, Faith Howells, in Laugharne.

One of the programme’s iconic shots overlooking the Laugharne estuary was taken on the balcony of the property.

Un Bore Mercher tells the story of lawyer, wife and mother Faith Howells, played by Eve Myles, who is drawn into a mystery when her husband and business partner, Evan, vanishes.

While searching for truth, she uncovers secrets about his life and starts to question how well she knows him. the man. who is her husband.

The programme was filmed back to back with the English version, Keeping Faith, which will appear on BBC Wales in early 2021.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s executive board member for tourism, sport and culture, Cllr Peter Hughes Griffiths said: “This is a fantastic advert for Carmarthenshire.which will hopefully build on the areaâ€™s reputation of being one of the best places to visit.â€ “Once again, Carmarthenshire is being showcased across the small screen.

“The show’s popularity, together with the much-anticipated final farewell, will - no doubt - attract a large viewing.”

*Un Bore Mercher is on S4C tonight, Sunday November 1, at 9pm