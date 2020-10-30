Shoppers across England and Wales have been alerted by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) that a certain batch of British Lion eggs could be contaminated with salmonella.

The eggs affected were sold across a variety of big name supermarkets.

We've put together what you need to know.

How to know if you’re affected

The batch code for the affected eggs is 1UK15270.

The affected eggs were sold in the following stores:

Sainsbury’s

Medium Free Range Eggs by Sainsbury’s, pack size six, best before date 30 October 2020/05 November 2020.

Large Free Range Eggs by Sainsbury’s, pack size six, best before date 30 October 2020/05 November 2020.

Very Large Free Range Eggs by Sainsbury’s, pack size six, best before date 30 October 2020/01 November 2020/05 November 2020.

Medium Free Range Eggs by Sainsbury’s, pack size 12, best before date 01 November 2020/05 November 2020.

Large Free Range Eggs by Sainsbury’s, pack size 12, best before date 30 October 2020/01 November 2020/04 November 2020/05 November 2020.

Mixed Size Free Range Eggs by Sainsbury’s, pack size 15, best before date 30 October 2020.

Basics Mixed Size Barn Eggs, pack size 15, best before date 01 November 2020.

J James Mixed Size Free Range Eggs, pack size 10, best before date 01 November 2020/05 November 2020.

Aldi

Merevale Medium Free Range Eggs, pack size six, best before date 04 November 2020.

Asda

Asda Large Free Range Eggs, pack size 12, best before date 30 October 2020.

What to do if you are affected

The FSA advises consumers to thoroughly cook their eggs, which means that the egg yolks and whites should not be eaten runny. Thoroughly cooking the eggs will eliminate salmonella and avoid risk of illness.

Alternatively, consumers who wish to return their potentially affected eggs can contact the store they bought them from for more information.

Only the eggs listed above are affected - no other eggs sold by the retailers or eggs sold at other shops have been affected.

What are the symptoms of salmonella?

The FSA states that anyone concerned about salmonella symptoms should contact their GP or out of hours service in the first instance.

The NHS says that the time taken between contracting salmonella and becoming ill is between six hours and three days, but it can be longer. Often, it is within 12 to 36 hours.

Symptoms include:

Loose stools (usually without blood or mucous)

Abdominal (stomach) pain

Fever, headache

Nausea and/or vomiting

General tiredness

These symptoms usually clear up within three to seven days, but a small number of people take weeks to fully recover.