PEMBROKESHIRE’S Rainbow Fairy is having a brush with pumpkins and poppies as she continues to brighten up windows with signs of the season.

Artist Diana Brook took on the Rainbow Fairy title at the start of the first lockdown, when she decorated houses and cars with the seven-coloured symbol of hope in tribute to the NHS.

Fast forward six months and Diana has raised approaching £6,000 for Leukaemia UK from her rainbow artwork which has gone far further afield than her home town of Narberth thanks to mugs and ‘take-away’ acetate sheets.

This week, Diana has turned her talents to pumpkins, creating around 150 of the cheerful orange graphics in just two days.

“It seems that Halloween is cancelled and there will be no trick or treating going on, but we are celebrating it in Narberth in our own way,” she said. “The pumpkins have taken off really well, and the kids love them.”

Diana has now swapped her pushbike for a two-wheeled electric scooter to make optimum speed around the town as she heads into a winter of window artwork.

“I’m now the Pumpkin Fairy as well as the Rainbow Fairy, and it looks like I’m also going to be the Poppy Fairy and the Snowflake Fairy, come Remembrance Sunday and the colder weather,” added Diana.

“I’d like to thank the Narberth community for being amazing and showing such support, and I promise them I will keep on going as long as they want me to - this could be a lifelong job.”