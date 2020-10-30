THE TIM Noott Memorial Scholarship Award for this academic year has been awarded to Ysgol Bro Gwaun's Year 10 pupil, Liah Williams.

The scholarship was established some 30 years ago, in memory of former pupil, Tim. His family have continued to support Ysgol Bro Gwaun students by generously providing funding to support their development and progress.

Pupils of all ages are encouraged to apply for a scholarship award, and the applications are judged by Tim's parents, in conjunction with the school's senior leadership team.

The 2019-20 scholarship was awarded to Liah Williams who will use the funding to pay for extra-curricular activities such as sae cadets events, theatre, boxing, dance and piano.

"Liah continues to work diligently," said a spokesperson for the school. "We wish her every success in the coming year and beyond."

Liah added that she was very grateful to have been awarded the main Tim Nott Scholarship award for the second year.

"This will help me continue to develop my skills within my passion for dance and music," she said.

"I have been dancing for 12 years (ballet/tap/street and jazz) and playing piano for nine years.

"I have a variety of show performances with my dance school Amethyst Dance and also Fishguard Musical Theatre Society throughout the year as well as auditions and exams.

"Earlier this year I used my dance, music and theatre skills to successfully audition with British Youth Music Theatre at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff.

"I have continued my dancing and piano over lockdown in preparation for exams next month and in 2021, shows in 2021 and further auditions with BYMT 2021.

"I would like to say a huge thank you for being awarded the main Tim Nott Scholarship."

The spokesperson for the school added that the judges were very impressed by the diversity and quality of the applications for the scholarship, which made the decisions on awards very difficult.

"All the recipients are wished every success for the future," he added.

As well as the Tim Noott Memorial Scholarship, Mr and Mrs Noott also award the Tim Noott Memorial Prize for Art every year at the school's certificate evening.

The successful recipient for the 2018-19 academic year was Anwen Reed.

"The school, parents, carers, governors and pupils, as always, are all extremely grateful for this continued support and investment in pupil self-development at Ysgol Bro Gwaun," said the school spokesperson.

"Mr and Mrs Noott's assistance is greatly appreciated by all. Diolch yn fawr."