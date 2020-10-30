ST DAVIDS' famous Festival of Christmas Trees will go ahead this year but in a slightly different form.
Instead of the trees being displayed in City Hall, the festival will take the form of an outdoor event.
Anyone can enter a decorated tree providing it is visible from the public highway, either in a window or a garden.
To enter members of the public need to have their trees ready and on display by November 25.
The mayor of St Davids, Cllr Bira Sehmi, will be given a list of entries and chose a winner who will be announced on December 20.
For more information, and to enter, contact either Bethan Price on 07767398924 or Emma Evans on 07980053332.