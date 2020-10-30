A FISHGUARD fundraiser has had a double celebration this month, handing over a cheque for more than £2,000 to the Hywel Dda Health Charities Covid 19 Appeal and being awarded the Luke Harding Lifetime Achievement award.

Eunice O'Hara walked 100 laps of her street on Thursday, May 7, to raise money for the NHS.

She set off at 10.30am, breaking only for lunch and a drink and returned, accompanied by local fire fighters for the final laps, in time for the 8 o'clock clap.

Through online and doorstep donations, Eunice has raised £2,042 for the Hywel Dda Health Charities Covid 19 Appeal.

Eunice is a veteran fundraiser and volunteer, during the 77 years she has lived in Clive Road Eunice she has been a volunteer and fundraiser for Noah's Ark Children's Hospital, the Wales Air Ambulance and St John Cymru (60 years service). She is also a retired hospital reserve member.

As well as handing over her bumper cheque, Eunice has also been presented with the Luke Harding Lifetime Achievement award from Fishguard and Goodwick Round Table and 41 Club.

"We had the absolute honour of presenting the Luke Harding Lifetime Achievement award to Eunice O'Hara," said a Round Table spokesperson.

"Eunice has been recognised for her outstanding contribution to the local community, having been a volunteer with St John's Ambulance for 60 years,"

"Eunice most recently raised over £1100 for the NHS by doing a sponsored walk of 100 laps her street."

Eunice said she was 'overjoyed' by the amount she had raised.

"I never thought of the time that I would raise that amount," she said. "But there are some wonderful people out there, neighbours, friends and organisations.

"I would like to thank them bottom of my heart for their generosity and for the messages and support I got online."