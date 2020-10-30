Heavy rain and winds of up to 70mph are expected to batter Pembrokeshire this weekend.
The Met Office has warned the rain may bring flooding and travel disruption.
A yellow weather warning is in place for strong winds on Saturday, from 6am to 9pm.
Two yellow rain warnings covering Pembrokeshire are in place over the weekend and into next week.
The first from midnight until 2pm on Saturday, and a second from 6pm on Sunday, November 1, until 6am Monday, November 2.
A Met Office spokesperson said: "A belt of very strong and possibly squally southerly winds will develop on Saturday morning with gusts of 60-65 mph, perhaps 70mph on exposed coasts and hills.
"The winds will become more westerly during the afternoon and gradually ease across England and Wales."
Regarding the rain, the Met Office said: "Outbreaks of rain will spread across the UK during Sunday with prolonged spells of heavy rain developing later in many western areas.
"A further 15-25 mm may occur quite widely with perhaps as much as 50 mm on high ground.
"Following heavy rain in these areas during previous days, flooding impacts and disruption to transport is possible.
"Strong to gale force southwesterly winds are likely with potential for leaf fall to exacerbate flooding in places."