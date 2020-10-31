NINE out of 12 applications for second home council tax grant funding were approved in October totalling more than £165,000.

A report to Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet next week outlines the groups applying for Enhancing Pembrokeshire grants and the decisions of the panel overseeing requests at its October meeting.

A report states that there were 12 applications for consideration including support for elderly people, a musical theatre group, mental health provision, community support and a local heritage centre.

Approved applications include £25,000 towards Mind Pembrokeshire’s plan to transform an unused storeroom into a “vibrant, multi functioning space” for its increasing number of users, £30,000 for Age Cymru Dyfed’s outreach services to “help to address the loneliness and isolation that second home ownership and empty homes can cause.”

Another large grant is £29,000 for the ‘We Care: Volunteering Support’ project set up by the Paul Sartori Foundation as well as £25,000 for Rhywydwaith Gwydn Resilience Network Pembrokeshire, championing and developing allotments.

Templeton Community Council and Newport Town Council will both receive grants for community projects of £4,000 and £13,000 respectively while Saundersfoot’s Regency Hall will also benefit from funding for new chairs.

Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre has been awarded £15,000 towards gaining nationally recognised museum accreditation and protecting its future and Fishguard Musical Theatre Society will purchase rights and scripts, rent rehearsal space and set building equipment for future performances with its £3,200 grant.

An application from the Kaleidoscope Project, which provides counselling for substance misuse, was deferred for further information and two applications were refused.

This included an application for £36,000 for a support officer highlighting responsible use of the outdoors at Pembrokeshire Coast Forum which the panel felt did not adequately address the impact of second home ownership.

Span Arts’ application for £50,000 for a arts and health project coordinator was also refused with the panel questioning the sustainability of the project and the reliance of Enhancing Pembrokeshire funding in light of this being the third application towards staffing costs.

Around £1.2million is generated each year for the Enhancing Pembrokeshire fund via second home premiums.

Cabinet will discuss the report at its meeting on November 2.