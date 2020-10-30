CARDIGAN'S Small World Theatre, is delighted to announce plans to launch a digital stage to find ways to engage, support artists and entertain audience through the winter months funded by the Arts Council of Wales' Cultural Recovery fund.

Many artists and arts organisations are having a worrying time addressing the COVID situation in Wales. Audiences are missing contact with their local community venues and freelancers are facing difficulties finding commissions.

Small World Theatre is reassuring the community that there are plans afoot to create a socially distanced, large-scale event, working with Cardigan Castle, around Christmas time.

"Small World Theatre has its roots in the community and we are doing everything we can to bring safe entertainment and some relief during these difficult times," said director Ann Shrosbree.

"We won't be able to do public lantern making or manage the Giant Lantern Parade this year, which historically brings thousands of spectators and participants to the town.

"However, we will be working with our friends at Cardigan Castle and Cardigan's Town Centre Partnership to create a spectacular illuminated experience for families in the castle grounds in December"

Small World Theatre has also received timely support from the Arts Council of Wales to explore and experiment with new ground-breaking digital techniques.

It will be introducing new 2D puppet characters taking its work online to present a winter programme of events live-streamed from its venue.

The digital stage will include story time for children, intimate gigs, a cabaret show and more besides.

"This is an experiment that's somewhere between live performance and watching a film. Instead of feeling overly restricted by Covid-19, we aim to enhance our work using technology, find new ways to engage audiences and reach more people in their homes." said marketing manager, Sam Vicary.

"We will be doing everything we can to keep the atmosphere warm and friendly, showcasing many of your favourite performers such as Beyond Compere, until we are able to safely meet again".

For more details about forthcoming events and to re-connect, please visit the website smallworld.org.uk.