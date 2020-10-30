VOLUNTEERS are being sought by the Police and Crime Commissioner to make visits to police custody to check on the wellbeing of those being detained.

Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn is looking to recruit several members of the public for the role which will also involved checks on a detainee’s rights and entitlements.

The Independent Custody Visitors (ICVs) will make unannounced visits and the Crime Commissioner said that it is one of the ‘most important’ schemes that is run through his office.

Mr Llywelyn said: “Independent Custody Visitors (ICVs) are amazing people. They give up their own time to visit police custody, speak to detainees and recommend changes. It’s one of the most important volunteering schemes that I run through my Office, and I’m extremely grateful for the support that these volunteers give me with my scrutiny activity.

“This scheme – and others run by my office – helps to protect vulnerable people and ensure professionalism in Dyfed-Powys Police.”

Independent Custody Visitor John Jones said: “I believe that the Custody Staff within the Force accept the need for the scrutiny we provide through this volunteering role, and they are always willing to discuss matters with us - this makes me feel part of something which is making a difference.”

The commissioner added that custody visits can be done at any time of day or night, seven days a week.

If physical visits are not possible, arrangements can be made for a telephone call to be made direct to the custody suites.

Due to Covid-19, the situation with physical visits is continuously reviewed, and adjusted within each local authority, depending on levels and localised lockdowns.

For more information, visit www.dyfedpowys-pcc.org.uk