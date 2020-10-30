OVER 1600 businesses in Pembrokeshire have already made applications for non-repayable grants.
The period for applications opened on Wednesday, October 28, and businesses who haven’t done so are being urged to apply.
The County Council has begun processing some of the applications for the grants, which have been introduced by the Welsh Government in response to the ‘fire-break’ lockdown.
The application period will close at 5pm on Friday, November 20, or when the fund is fully committed.
Businesses are reminded that they need to apply via the council’s website to be considered and those who are successful will be paid within 30 days.
Applicants are also asked not to contact the Authority to chase progress during this period to allow the grants team to process the applications.
The Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy, Paul Miller, said: “I encourage all eligible businesses to apply as soon as they can. I have asked officers to consider all applications as sympathetically as possible and where we possibly can offer support, we will.”
For more information and to make an application go to: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support