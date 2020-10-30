THIRTEEN public toilets in Pembrokeshire will be closed for the winter.
Toilets in Amroth, Burton, Llandstadwell, Milford Haven and Tenby are among those set to be shut.
Other public toilets that are managed and maintained by Pembrokeshire County Council will revert to winter hours from Monday, November 2.
The change takes place annually and was planned before the ‘firebreak’ lockdown.
Of the 68 toilets, 13 will close for the winter.
The toilets that will close for winter are: Abercastle, Amroth East, Broad Haven North Car Park, Burton, Cwm yr Eglwys, Llanstadwell Hazelbeach, Newgale South, Nolton Haven, Pembroke Blackhorse, Tenby North Beach, The Rath Milford Haven, St Davids Quickwell Car Park, St Ishmaels.
All other toilets remain open.
More information on public toilets in Pembrokeshire is available at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/map-data/public-toilets-map