THE deadline for applications for secondary school places in Pembrokeshire for September 2021 is fast approaching.
Parents of year 6 pupils will need to apply by the closing date of December 20.
Applications received after this date will be considered late which may have a bearing on whether the child gets a place at his or her preferred school.
A school place will not be allocated unless a formal application is received.
Parents are also reminded that there is no automatic admission to a secondary school even if they are living in its catchment area.
The online application form can be found on the Pembrokeshire County Council website: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/schools-and-learning under ‘Apply for a School Place’.
Parents of pupils in Year 6 at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi or Ysgol Caer Elen do not need to apply as they are attending 3 to 16 schools and it is believed they will remain in their current schools.
However, if parents wish to apply for a different secondary school they must apply within the deadlines noted above.
Parents and guardians will be informed of the allocation of places on the common offer date of March 1, 2021.