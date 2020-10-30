A NEWCASTLE Emlyn honey producer has been named as having the best tasting product in Wales and awarded a Great Taste Golden Fork.
Wenallt Hive has been awarded the accolade for its honey vinegar with raspberries.
Produced on a smallholding in Newcastle Emlyn, this 'grand product' begins with honey foraged from across the coastal cwms of Ceredigion.
An 18-month fermentation process involving just Welsh honey, Welsh water and Wenallt Hive's unique vinegar mother creates a subtle vinegar enjoyed for both its flavour and its natural goodness. The product drew the Great Taste judges in with its 'beautiful, delicate, vibrantly coloured appearance' and took them on 'a fine flavour journey - fruity and sweet and sour and rich and fun'.
Having impressed at every stage of the blind-tasted judging process, as a record-breaking 12,777 entries were assessed over 14 weeks of remote judging and socially distanced judging sessions, the versatile honey vinegar with raspberries, which judges imagined drizzled over leaves, ice cream, strawberries and beef. It was celebrated as the best tasting product in Wales during the virtual Great Taste Golden Fork award ceremony on Thursday, October 22.
"We won the Golden Fork for Wales and are Absolutely thrilled," said Wenallt Hive's Marion Dunn. "Thanks Great Taste Awards and Food & Drink Wales. "Honey vinegar is an amazing thing and this will help enormously to raise awareness."