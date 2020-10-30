THE Wales Air Ambulance was called to Neyland cricket pitch this afternoon, October 31, after an electrical contractor fell from height.
The person was working on the Neyland Community Hub building and he was attended to by paramedics and air ambulance staff.
He has now been transferred to hospital.
Neyland Community Hub posted on their Facebook page: "This afternoon one of our electrical contract staff has unfortunately fallen from height during the course of his work. He has been attended to on site by paramedics and is currently being prepared for transfer to hospital by air ambulance.
"The thoughts of everyone at Neyland CIC are with him and we wish him a speedy recovery."
The air ambulance and police have been contacted for comments.