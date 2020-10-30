An elderly man took his own life after losing the love of his life, a coroner’s court has heard.
Mr Ronald Maiden, 88, of Haven Road, Haverfordwest, was found drowned at his home on November 12, 2019.
On Thursday, October 29, a coroner's court heard how Mr Maiden had struggled since the death of his wife, with whom he had been married for 70 years, after meeting when they were 15 years old.
In her report, the acting coroner’s officer, Maggie Julien, said Mr Maiden’s wife died after a short battle with breast cancer around two years ago.
On the day of his death, Ms Julien said Mr Maiden’s son had arrived home after visiting Cardiff and received no response when he called out for his father.
After searching the house his father was found drowned in the bathroom.
Paul Bennet, the acting senior coroner for Pembrokeshire, said Mr Maiden sounded like a very methodical man, and this did not appear to be an "impulsive act on his part."
Recording his conclusion, Mr Bennet said: "I sadly have to record a short form conclusion of suicide."
When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment