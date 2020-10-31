A PEMBROKE family has raised over £1,000 for two lifesaving services after medics saved their 16-year-old son’s life.

In August, emergency services were called to a skatepark in Milford Haven, after Bradley Turner had a nasty fall.

The Wales Air Ambulance was called to the incident and after treatment, the flying medics put Bradley to sleep to protect his brain and airlifted him to the University Hospital Wales in Cardiff. Consultant Dr James Chinery and critical care practitioner Kate Owen were on board the aircraft that day.

The family are raising funds for the Wales Air Ambulance and the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust as a thank you for saving Bradley’s life.

His mum Kez and sister Chloe were in shock after arriving at the skatepark.

Grateful Kez, said: “I believe if it wasn’t for these services arriving so quickly and providing their services he wouldn’t be here now. We can’t thank them enough, so we are fundraising for both to show our appreciation and to help save others.”

Kez is holding a raffle that has a variety of prizes, donated by local businesses, which has already sold 270 tickets. The live draw will take place on Facebook on Friday, November 27.

Friends and family have also held their own events and have helped collect donations from towards the fundraiser.

Brave Bradley said: “The Wales Air Ambulance means a lot to me as they saved my life on August 29, when I had a nasty fall. I have recovered very well and appreciate that we have these amazing services available to us.”

The family would like to thank everyone who has donated a prize or given a donation towards the fundraiser.

Mark Stevens, the Charity’s South Wales Fundraising Manager, said: “We are glad to hear that Bradley is well after his fall and that we were able to help. Considering the incident only happened in August, the amount of effort that has gone into the fundraising, and what has already been achieved, is incredible. To the family, and everybody who is supporting them, a huge thank you from us. Our service only exists because of generosity like this.”

In the future, the family hope to walk up Pen y Fan for charity.

Speaking of the reaction from friends and family towards the fundraiser, Kez said: “So far, those who have contributed to the raffle or have given donations are so happy to support us and help raise funds to keep these helicopters flying. Our nearest air ambulance is in Llanelli, who rely on public funding and we also need to keep our ambulance services going.”

In the New Year, the family hope Bradley can donate his funds personally to both causes.

You can donate via Bradley’s Go fund Me page ‘Fundraising for air ambulances & ambulances’.