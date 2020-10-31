A TRIP to Johnston to buy cigarettes and orange juice during the first coronavirus lockdown period earlier this year has proved costly for a Pembroke man.
Christopher Jenkins, of Valence Walk, found the case against him proved in his absence under the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court, on October 20.
The court heard that Jenkins, aged 26, was caught on April 16 at Ferry Lane, Pembroke Dock, away from the place he was living during the emergency period without reasonable excuse, having travelled to a petrol station at Johnston to buy cigarettes and orange juice, leaving Pembroke at approximately 8pm and returning via Milford Haven.
He was fined £660, with prosecution costs of £85 costs and a £66 victim surcharge.
