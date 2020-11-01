A ST CLEARS man has denied breaching strict conditions by taking a trip to Freshwater West during the first coronavirus lockdown period earlier this year.
Llanelli magistrates, meeting on October 29, heard that Barry James, of station Road had denied a charge of, on April 8, without reasonable excuse,
during the emergency period, left or remained away from the place where he was living, approximately 30 miles away from his home address, contrary to regulations 8(1) and 12(1)(b) & (4) of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (Wales) Regulations 2020.
James, aged 60, was not present on October 29, having previously entered a not guilty plea.
The case was adjourned to November 23 at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court.
Comments are closed on this article.