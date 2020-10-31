A PEMBROKESHIRE county councillor is the new chair of the county's Local Action Group (LAG).

Cllr Tony Baron, who represents the Amroth district, is a long-time member of the LAG, Arwain Sir Benfro.

The group is administered by Planed and provides funding through the Leader programme.

Cllr Baron, who brings a wealth of community, business and public sector experience to the role, said he was 'thrilled and honoured' to be elected by the LAG's volunteer members as the chair.

He added: "Under the previous chair, Nic Wheeler, the LAG has supported more than 65 projects through Planed.

"The task now is to ensure those projects are all completed, with any remaining Leader funding allocated widely across the county to projects that promote sustainable economic activity and benefit the wellbeing of Pembrokeshire residents.

"Longer term, the objective must be to ensure Pembrokeshire benefits proportionately from any funding that replaces the EU Leader funds.”

The new vice-chair is Tegryn Jones, the chief executive of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority - who Cllr Baron thanked for his guidance of the group.

Planed's chief executive, Iwan Thomas, welcomed both appointments.

He said: "As the legal administrative body responsible for the overall Leader programme here in Pembrokeshire, Planed is delighted to have the calibre and knowledge of both Tony and Tegryn fulfil these key roles within the Local Action Group.

"They will bring a current and future-looking suite of skills to the Leader programme here in Pembrokeshire, with a greater transparency and inclusiveness for all partners working together."

He added that as the programme comes to an end in 2023, its legacy and impact will be evident for many years afterwards.”

Both the chair and vice-chair can be contacted through leader@planed.org.uk

For more information on the Leader programme and projects, visit www.arwainsirbenfro.cymru