Legoland have announced it will open a brand new multi-million pound section where 'mythical creatures come to life' next spring.

Here's everything you need to know.

What is the new area - and what will it include?

The latest addition will be the Windsor theme park’s largest single investment and expansion since its gates opened back in 1996.

The area under construction - which has been named Lego Mythica: World of Mythical Creatures - will include new rides, attractions and experiences.

It has been developed in collaboration with children aged seven to 11 and their parents.

A promotional video released on Friday features huge footprints shaking the resort, a winged creature flying overhead and an ice storm.

What have Legoland bosses said?

The theme park’s divisional director Thomas Jellum said: “What better way to celebrate our 25th birthday than by unveiling a completely unique experience like nothing else we have launched at the resort since we opened.

“At the heart of Lego Mythica: World of Mythical Creatures will be epic rides, including a UK first, and breathtaking mythical creatures designed to capture children’s imaginations and inspire them to build and play.

“Our new land has been two years in the making and co-created with families to make sure it delivers what children and their parents want from a theme park in 2021.

“We can’t wait to share more details soon.”

What safety measures are in place for guests?

Legoland was closed for three-and-a-half months from mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It later reopened in July with a series of new safety and hygiene measures, including a reduced capacity and mandatory face coverings for visitors aged 11 and above in some areas.