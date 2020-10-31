MORE than 200 vehicles were stopped on one of the main roads into the county as part of police and council stop-checks to ensure drivers are following Wales lockdown regulations.

Today, October 31, police have said more than 220 vehicles were stopped on the main A477 road, with many turned back for non-essential travel.

Within hours of Pembrokeshire entering week one of the 17-day Wales-wide ‘fire-break’ lockdown last Friday, October 23, a family drove all the way from Sussex to west Wales.

Last Friday, October 23, Pembrokeshire Council Leader Cllr David Simpson, called on everyone to work together to ensure people will observed the lockdown.

The leader warned that officers would be out to ensure that people and businesses were adhering to the guidance.

But during the early hours of last Saturday, October 24, police pulled the car-load up on the A40 at Whitland.

Officers said: “Despite being aware of the national lockdown, they travelled over five hours for a non-essential reason. The occupants were suitably advised and escorted out of county.”

The police and crime commissioner for Dyfed Powys, Dafydd Llywelyn, has urged the public to adhere to the new ‘fire-break’ restrictions in Wales, and reminded holiday-makers and second home owners to remain at home.

Referring to the new restrictions, he said: “From a personal point of view, it’s much of what we got used to previously (the first lockdown).”

People are asked to keep police phone lines clear for emergency calls.

They stated: "For information on travel restrictions, go to gov.wales/coronavirus - our control room staff cannot answer these questions for you.

"If you need to report a breach of the regulations, please use our online form via bit.ly/DPPCovid19.