A HAVERFORDWEST councillor has paid tribute to comedian Bobby Ball, who died on Wednesday night.

Cllr Thomas Baden Tudor, of Haverfordwest’s Castle Ward, shared pictures of his wife wife Alison, Bobby, and his comedy partner Tommy Cannon, saying: “So sad about the passing away of the great entertainer Bobby Ball from Covid-19. Here we are both, Alison Tudor, with Cannon and Ball last year, and what a lovely man.

“RIP Bobby Ball.”

Bobby Ball - one half of comedy double act Cannon & Ball - died at the age of 76, after a positive Covid-19 test, his manager announced on Thursday.

A statement issued on October 29 by Bobby Ball’s manager read: “It is with great personal sadness that on behalf of Yvonne Ball, and the family, and Tommy Cannon, I announce that Bobby Ball passed away at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the 28th October 2020 approximately 21:30.

“Bobby had been taken to the hospital for tests as he started with breathing problems. At first it was thought to be a chest infection but a test proved positive for Covid-19.

“His wife Yvonne said the hospital and staff could not have been more wonderful, as they were outstanding in their care of duty and they did everything possible for him and she cannot praise them enough.

“She said that the family and Tommy would like to express their sincere thanks to the many, many people who have been fans of Bobby and they know that they will all share in part the great loss and total sadness that Yvonne, the family and Tommy all feel.

“Yvonne added that their need for privacy at this time has to be a priority. No further announcements or statements will be made.”