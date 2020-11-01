PEMBROKESHIRE County Council Leader Cllr David Simpson has provided a further coronavirus update.

“As you read this, we are about to enter the second half of the ‘firebreak’. I appreciate that having restrictions placed upon us is very difficult and frustrating. However, we have to consider the long game here. It’s not just about today or tomorrow.

“None of us could have imagined how this year has panned out. We will shortly be entering our eighth month of Covid-19 restrictions. This is hard to believe and I have to regularly take stock of what is happening around us every day.

“Without a doubt the restrictions are inconvenient but we have to stop this pandemic ruling our lives. The ‘firebreak’ has been put in place to halt the rapid spread of Covid-19, to protect the public and to try to get our lives back to something approaching normal.

“I have highlighted before of how proud I am to live and work in Pembrokeshire and the way our county and our communities have pulled together. It has been a fantastic effort by everyone.

“Challenges come in different ways for all of us. Some things that maybe trivial to one person can be a huge issue for someone else, so please respect each other, provide support where you can and offer a listening ear to those who just want to talk.

“Now that the clocks have gone back, the long dark nights will impact on some. Let’s all try to help each other and reflect on all the good things we have done under difficult times.

“Everyone’s welfare is key, so please keep an eye out for each other. I know I’ll be making sure my family are safe and neighbours are supported. If everyone does a small bit, the bigger things will take care of themselves. Remember, everyone has a role to play.

“We have now begun processing applications from local businesses for the new non-repayable grants introduced by Welsh Government in response to the current ‘firebreak’ lockdown.

“Applications opened on Wednesday, October 28, and will close at 5pm on Friday, November 20, or when the fund is fully committed. All businesses are urged to apply as soon as possible.

“Successful applications will be paid within 30 days of receipt.

“Within the first 24 hours we received over 1,600 applications so we are politely asking applicants not to contact the Authority to chase progress during this period.

For more information and to make an application go to: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support “I also want to convey my appreciation to the council officers working hard to process the applications.

“Once again, thank you for reading my update. Every week I look forward to the time where we can talk about better days. This will come. Be patient, work together and support each other. Others before us have battled through difficult times. We now need to stay positive and keep doing the things that matter to stop Covid-19.

“In the meantime, stay safe and take care of each other.”