Gareth Jenkins moved to Pembrokeshire with his parents just before the war ended in 1945, attended Haverfordwest Grammar School, worked as a reporter on the West Wales Guardian, eventually becoming Features Editor of the Western Mail and Editor of a national magazine based in Bristol. He has been in a family bubble in Pembrokeshire, staying in a caravan in Broad Haven and reliving some of the experiences of his adopted county. After being bubble-wrapped in Broad Haven he has now returned home to locked down Caerphilly…

I told you I had a father . . .

By Gareth Jenkins

THE day I first met ‘Mr John’ is a vivid memory in my 83 years of life.

My best friend David took me by the hand and walked me into the living room of their house in Dew Street, Haverfordwest. Seated in the gloomy darkness on one of those big, upright wooden chairs with arms was ‘Mr John’.

“See,” said David proudly, “I told you I had a father.”

That introduction to a hero has stayed with me. As a 10-year-old I don’t remember saying anything to him and to be honest ‘Mr John’ looked to be over-whelmed by the reception, not by me, but by the whole of Haverfordwest, it seems. Here was a hero, home from the war after spending three-and- a- half years in a Japanese prisoner of war camp.

That whole evening, a couple of years after the war ended, had been surreal. I had been playing out in the street with my best friend when the people of Dew Street started appearing on their doorsteps, adding their murmured voices to an excitement that was gradually building.

There were whispers that ‘he’ – whoever ‘he’ was – had arrived at the railway station and was on his way. I climbed, not very high, into a tree and sure enough, after a long time waiting, a big car, a rarity at the time, appeared and stopped outside a house in Dew Street. A crowd crushed forward and in the dim street light I could just make out the figure that was the central image of this scene. There were cheers, applause and greetings: someone made a speech and eventually the figure disappeared into the house.

My best friend David appeared out of the crowd and took my hand to lead me into the darkened house. I was to meet his dad, Billy John, a hero of the forgotten war in the Far East, now home to his wife Hilda and children, my best David and his sister Davina, the first love of my life to date.

We all played in the Drang - Fountain Row - but in the kiss-and-chase game of innocent children it was my brother Melbourne who got there first: I always seemed to end up with Laetitia – with the Honey Harfat penchant for nicknames we cruelly called her Lettuce – the friend with a perpetual cold.

I never doubted that David had a father, somewhere, and never questioned his mysterious absence. Now, my best friend wanted me to meet him and vaguely, through the passage of time, I knew who he was and, more importantly, where he had been.

We have all seen The Bridge on the River Kwai yet can only imagine the horrors that Allied soldiers experienced in this barbaric captivity. ‘Mr John’ - Billy John - it seems, was part of that lifetime athough, like most returning soldiers, he never talked about it.

His journey home, it transpired, had taken several months, if not a year. He missed the VJ Day party in Dew Street – rained off from the Pig Bank trestle tables and carried instead into the Old School opposite. Party food appeared from nowhere in these days of rationing, but I know that Uncle Tommy Thomas who ran the grocer’s shop with daughter Vi, contributed much of it while Aunty Ethel Thomas organised it all from the background parlour of the shop at 45 Dew Street.

A long sea voyage helped ‘Mr John’ to partly recover from his experiences.

That night, my father, Edgar Jenkins, water supplies officer for the PWAEC – Pembrokeshire War Agricultural Executive Committee - offered him a job, when he was ready, but he ended up working for the Pembrokeshire County Council and Preseli District Council.

He became a noted character in the town and rarely had to pay for a drink if he wandered into the Plasterer’s Arms or some other hostelry. It was said that the police always made sure he got home safely.

Sadly, Billy John, died in 1977 but his widow Hilda reached the majestic 100 years to receive her birthday card from the Queen. My best friend David, who has probably forgotten me now, was with her in the celebration in 2016, according to the Western Telegraph. She was described as the Bingo Queen who never missed the chance to go eyes-down for clickety-click, sixty- six or legs eleven.

I have often thought about ‘Mr John’ this year as we commemorate the anniversaries VE Day 75 and VJ Day 75. Living in Haverfordwest I never missed the opportunity to attend the War Memorial on Remembrance Sunday and witness a parade of recognition of the heroism of ‘Mr John’ and countless others who gave us the freedom. He came home, eventually; many did not.

So thank you ‘Mr John’ for whatever you did: we will never know for you kept your secrets and hid your pain. I have tried to find his war record, probably in the Army, but we cannot even guess what it was like to be a prisoner for three-and-a-half years in the hands of a cruel enemy in a far distant land.

It was a privilege to meet you in the darkness of Dew Street, where perhaps, in time, you came to understand that you were not really part of the Forgotten Army because we did not forget you. We only celebrated when you came home and my best pal David said, “See, I told you I had a father.” I remember it well...