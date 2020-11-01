Applications for a share of the National Park’s sustainable development fund are up for discussion next week.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s sustainable development fund committee considers all applications for financial assistance for schemes aiming “to help reduce local carbon emissions in our environment and to respond to the climate emergency.”

Applications for funding totaling £102,000 will be decided by committee members but discussions are likely to be behind closed doors as a vote will be held to exclude the public from the virtual meeting on November 4 because of exempt information.

Here’s a round up of what is being asked for

Fishguard’s Theatr Gwaun Community Trust has applied for just over £15,000 so 20kW of solar panels can be installed with the potential to generate £2,000 worth of electricity a year.

The combined theatre, cinema and events venue states it has a high electricity consumption with its digital projector, lighting, heating and other factors costing around £5,000 a year.

Work to reduce energy consumption is underway and its plan for solar panels on the south facing theatre roof, at a total cost of £22,472, could reduce consumption by 50 per cent.

The application is recommended for approval by officers and the committee is reminded that although Theatr Gwaun is not in the national park itself, it is the only theatre in north Pembrokeshire and serves the communities of the national park.

Marloes and St Brides Village Hall has secured a grant for solar panels but hopes for a contribution of £6,500 from the national Park for a battery system to supplement it, helping running costs to be reduced.

The solar panels are due to be installed in November and has been designed to provide a “warm, dry and carbon-neutral village hall” with storage heaters for power.

The Tesla 13.5KwH battery system would provide the option of storing solar power surplus for use during events, a report to committee states, and can be recharged at night if required.

The total cost is just over £8,000 and the application is recommended for approval by park officers.

– Another application is for efficiency works at Pembrokeshire Mencap, Stackpole, where works include adding a rain water supply to a pond, improving hot water pipe insulation, installing a UV control on the urinal inlet and funding of £2,878 is requested for a solar powered unit for the wash station.

The pond has provided varied habitat and needs connecting to an existing rainwater collection tank, reducing mains water usage. Water usage will be reduced by the inlet control a report adds, and insulating pipes will reduce heat loss.

The solar panel powered unit for the wash station will mean students and staff can wash tools and hands after working in the gardens, reducing carbon by not using electrical water heating.

This application is also recommended for approval, with evidence of match funding for the remaining costs provided.

– Lighthouse water system improvements on Skokholm are required along with a UV sterilisation system and solar panel upgrade at Skomer costing around £18,500, an application from the Wildlife Trust South and West Wales and its Sustainable Pembrokeshire Islands states.

On Skokholm staff and volunteers stay in the lighthouse in basic accommodation and no existing hot water system but there are solar hot water panels in good condition that just need a new pump and pipework to get working again.

On Skomer, the application for a £14,840 contribution adds, there is accommodation for up to eight people at one time with drinking water from a spring, but requires boiling before use resulting in high usage of bottled propane gas.

The aim is to improve solar collection and storage so generator usage can be reduced, saving on propane, diesel for transporting it and single use plastics by filtering water instead of buying bottles.

The new solar panels for Skomer have a 30 year lifespan with the existing ones over 15 years old and inefficient.

– Funding of £24,900 for an 18 month trial of “restorative ocean farms for the production of seaweed and shellfish” at Ramsey Sound is also requested by For the Love of the Sea Limited/Car-y-Mor and will pay for a qualified consultant to monitor the project and equip a work boat.

This £50,000 project involves farming seeded seaweed lines and native oysters with stock performance and environmental factors to be monitored for 18 months in order for future farms to duplicate or change processes.

A report to committee states that the organisation is a community benefit society and it has five-year licences for two trial farms in the Ramsey Sound, off the St Davids peninsula, with Dr Sara Barrento of Swansea University on hand to oversee the work.

A report on carbon removed on the farms and potential future use for reducing carbon will be presented to the National Park at the end of the project.

The “exciting innovative project” is supported by some national and local organisations, a report adds, with officers recommending its grant application being approved following changes to the organisation which has appointed new directors, and moved away from only involving members of the same family.

– In Newport there are plans to focus on ‘decarbonisation through biodiversity’ with extensive tree and shrub planting and using ‘citizen science’ to record 3,000 local data points on biodiversity, as part of the work of the Newport Area Environment Group.

“Funding will pay for a part-time self- employed Biodiversity and De-Carbonisation Officer (BDO) (£10,920) to lead the project and engage local people as well as organisations including Newport Town Council, Newport Forum, Newport Gardening Club, The Friends of Newport and Nevern, Newport Paths Group, Ysgol Bro Ingli and Newport Youth Club,” a report to committee adds.

The plan is to increase habitats and biodiversity connectivity on public and private land, including 50 private gardens, on farmland and public land.

The project has been developed in consultation with local stakeholders and residents, stemming from an event ‘Encouraging Nature in Newport and Beyond’ where more than 50 people got involved.

The total requested from the sustainable development fund is £13,620 towards the overall £26,420 budget, with approval recommended.

– The final application is for staff costs of £24,000 for a 12 month research project into the feasibility of ‘Pembrokeshire Energy Efficiency Programme’ (PEEP), a county wide energy efficiency programme.

It will include running a pilot project tot test-drive findings from the initial research before expanding across the county.

It aims to reduce energy use and tackle fuel poverty by “increasing and normalising the uptake of low carbon life choices” such as low-carbon transport and renewable energy.

It will be run by Cwm Arian Renewable Energy Ltd (CARE) and following various data collection will provide advice for residents and explain options for reducing energy use and carbon, and how to access them.

CARE runs a community wind turbine which generates revenue from the sale of electricity and profits used for community benefit, which in future will also be used to sustain PEEP.