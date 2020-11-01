HERE is a selection of cases brought before Haverfordwest magistrates recently.
Click on the blue part of the story to read it in full.
A ‘horrendous experience’ while taking Spice led to spectacle damage and time in the cells.
Darren Roberts, formerly of Milford Haven, now of Station Road, St Clears, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates from custody on Monday, October 26.
A driver was left with serious injuries when his BMW span across the road during a collision on the A40.
Earl Goodridge, of Cefn Coed, Dwrbach, Fishguard, was due to stand trial at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, October 26, but changed his plea to guilty at the start of the hearing.
A teen hoped police had not spotted him after he made the foolish decision to drink-drive, a court has heard.
Bradley Adam John, of Nine Wells, Solva, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 27.
A Llechryd man has admitted heroin possession.
Justin Benjamin Ryan Mcfee, of Maesyderi, Llechryd, pleaded guilty to Class A drug possession when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 27.
A drug-driver has been banned from the road for three years.
Ashley Large, of Gwilliam Court, Pembroke, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving while over the controlled drug limit at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 27.
Police and paramedics feared a teen had been knocked over when she was found lying intoxicated in a hedgerow.
Ffion Davies, of Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly in a public place when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 27.