A DORSET woman, accused of leaving her home intending to travel all the way to Glogue during the first coronavirus lockdown period, is to have her case heard later this month.
47-year-old Jessica Silverlock, of BlackBerry Lane, Christchurch, is accused of, on April 10, being away from the place she was living during the emergency period without reasonable excuse.
Llanelli magistrates heard, on October 20, that Silverlock is charged with, after she was stopped on the A40 at Carmarthen, being unable to give a definitive answer to where she had been or going.
It is claimed Silverlock said she was en-route to Glogue, north Pembrokeshire.
Silverlock was not in attendance at the court, and no plea has been entered.
The case was adjourned to November 12 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court.
