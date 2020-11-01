AN 'empty plates' protest was staged yesterday, October 31, outside the constituency offices of both Stephen Crabb MP and Simon Hart MP.

The protest followed what Pembrokeshire People's Assembly describes as "The scandal of their free school meals votes".

Due to current Covid restrictions, the protests were carried out by just two local protestors.

The messages written on each of the plates were all sent in by local 'would-be' protestors following a callout on social media.

Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb abstained while the Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP Simon Hart voted against extending the UK Government’s Free School Meals scheme for children in England.

Pembrokeshire People's Assembly said: "We have had a huge amount of support for this demonstration and under normal circumstances would have called for a conventional-style demo on the streets to go along with the 'empty plates' stunt.

“With the level of support that we have received and the visceral anger that is out there following Crabb and Hart's votes, we know that this would have been very well attended, however, these are not normal times so this called for a more creative and Covid-appropriate response.”

The protest comes following a flurry of announcements from pubs and restaurants around Britain stating that they have barred Tory MPs following their votes against protecting free school meals during school holidays, including two pubs in Fishguard who have now banned both Mr Crabb and Mr Hart for life.

PPA said: "Fortunately for the children living in Crabb and Hart's own constituencies, the Welsh Government has ensured that children will get free school meals over the holidays.

"Empty plates protests have taken place outside the offices of Tory MPs all around Britain and we expect to see many more, there is also a growing movement of pub owners barring Tory MPs from their premises, which we think sends a clear message of disapproval to the Government and a clear warning to the MPs who voted to keep children hungry over the school holidays."

Marc Tierney - former Labour Party parliamentary candidate for Pembrokeshire South said: "Time and again both local MPs have voted to cut the help available to those who need it most. Consistently, Simon Hart fails to recognise the extent of poverty in our communities. He has put his party and now his government job ahead of those who may have voted for him.

"Thanks to the Welsh Labour no child will go hungry in Hart's constituency because our Welsh government has already extended free school meals during the holidays. But poverty blights the lives of millions across Britain. If our MPs are blind to this, we must remind them that it is their duty to do more to help the 31 per cent of children in Pembrokeshire and 29 per cent of children in Carmarthenshire living in poverty today."

Philippa Thompson, Labour and Co-operative Party Police and Crime Commissioner candidate for Dyfed-Powys, and former Parliamentary candidate for Preseli Pembrokeshire said: "No child should go hungry at any time, and it's essential we help especially during this crisis. Over a million people have signed Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford's petition, which shows the strength of public opinion.”

Alistair Cameron - former Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate said: "Simon Hart has shown a callous neglect for struggling families. Whilst Kirsty Williams in the Senedd has been ensuring that poverty should not mean hunger for our most disadvantaged children, our MP has chosen to deny children across the border the funding that could stop them from going hungry."

Cris Tomos - former Plaid Cymru parliamentary candidate for Preseli Pembs said: "Children should not have to go hungry in any of the four nations of the UK, but as we see increasing levels of rents and mortgage repayments hitting household budgets form one month to the other the amount remaining for the weekly food shopping is falling to worrying low levels.

"The levels of working families that are now experiencing food shortages is totally unacceptable and there needs to be a complete rethink of how wealth is distributed within the UK.

"The cost of living will only become notably tougher as we see the onslaught of Brexit increasing the costs of our groceries and food supply chain increases. Action needs to be taken now to protect our most vulnerable children from experiencing the devastating effects of hunger."