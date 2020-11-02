First Minister Mark Drakeford will today, November 2, say new national measures will only help keep coronavirus under control if everyone adapts their behaviour to the ongoing public health emergency.
As the Welsh firebreak enters its final week, the First Minister will outline details of the new measures to come into force when it ends on November 9.
He will say the actions everyone takes during and after the firebreak is more important than the rules and regulations the government puts in place.
“We need to do everything we can to reduce our exposure to the virus by reducing the contacts we have with other people – at home; in work and when we go out.
“We need to do the minimum – not the maximum, which the rules allow,” the First Minister will say.
The firebreak was introduced on October 23 to help bring coronavirus under control, prevent the NHS from becoming overwhelmed in Wales and to save lives.
A press conference will be streamed live from 12.15 on Welsh Government Twitter / Facebook / Youtube